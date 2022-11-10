Watch: Woman reclines on moving car’s bonnet in Noida, vehicle seized

The Noida police have seized a car after a video showing a woman reclining on its bonnet while it was moving went viral on social media. The police said the incident happened in the jurisdiction of the Sector 113 police station on November 5 and they took action under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

This incident was the latest among a series of incidents like rash driving and stunts involving SUVs in the Delhi-NCR region.

On October 2, a video of an Instagram influencer riding on the roof of a Thar vehicle surfaced and the police tried to find the location of the incident. In May, a Noida resident was arrested after he was seen trying to recreate a famous Ajay Devgn stunt by standing on two moving SUVs on a city road.