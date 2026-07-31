Noida woman booked for ‘abusive’ remarks against PM during Jantar Mantar protest

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The Noida Police has lodged a zero FIR against a woman for allegedly making “objectionable remarks “against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Cockroach Janata Party’s protest at Jantar Mantar on July 23, officers said on Thursday.
The complaint was filed by Smriti Singh, a resident of Ghaziabad on Wednesday at the Expressway Police station against Ruchika Singh, a resident of Noida, an officer said.
In the complaint, Smriti alleged that Ruchika used abusive and objectionable language against Modi. The complaint further alleged that the remarks did not only “undermine the dignity of the constitutional office”, “but also deliberately intended to spread hatred and disrupt public peace.”
The police have registered a case under sections 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 353(1) (statements conducing to public mischief) and 356(1) (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the officer added.
A zero FIR means that a complaint can be filed at any police station irrespective of the place of alleged crime or where the incident took place, post which it is transferred to the police station of the concerned jurisdiction.
According to officers, the FIR has been transferred to the Parliament Street Police station. “The accused is a resident of Faridabad, and used to stay in Noida. We have transferred the FIR to the concerned jurisdiction where further investigation will take place,” an officer added.
This comes amid the Delhi Police also filing an FIR over “objectionable and defamatory” social media posts targeting the PM during protests at Jantar Mantar and asking social media platforms to take down such content.
A case under charges of criminal intimidation, public mischief, and defamation has been lodged at the Special Cell IFSO (Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations) unit in connection with the matter, The Indian Express had reported.
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