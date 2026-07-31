Noida woman booked for ‘abusive’ remarks against PM during Jantar Mantar protest

A case under charges of criminal intimidation, public mischief, and defamation has been lodged at the Special Cell IFSO (Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations) unit in connection with the matter, The Indian Express had reported.

The Noida Police has lodged a zero FIR against a woman for allegedly making “objectionable remarks “against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Cockroach Janata Party’s protest at Jantar Mantar on July 23, officers said on Thursday.

The complaint was filed by Smriti Singh, a resident of Ghaziabad on Wednesday at the Expressway Police station against Ruchika Singh, a resident of Noida, an officer said.

In the complaint, Smriti alleged that Ruchika used abusive and objectionable language against Modi. The complaint further alleged that the remarks did not only “undermine the dignity of the constitutional office”, “but also deliberately intended to spread hatred and disrupt public peace.”