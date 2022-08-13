scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 13, 2022

Noida: Woman ‘strangles husband over extramarital affair’

Noida police has also recovered a "dupatta" that was allegedly used to strangle the deceased.

By: Express News Service | Noida |
Updated: August 13, 2022 10:20:11 am
The accused, a 24-year-old woman, was arrested on Friday.

A 24-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly strangling her husband to death following an argument after he found out about her alleged extra-marital affair, the Noida police said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Mamta, a resident of Devla village in Surajpur, the police said. The deceased, identified as 30-year-old Ramkumar, hailed from Bareilly and was married to the accused for the last 10 years, the cops added.

More news from Noida |Noida detective agency illegally sold over 1,000 call logs to customers in marital or family dispute cases: Police

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Ankita Sharma said that the deceased would often get drunk and end up fighting with the accused, beating her in the process. “Surajpur police received information early Thursday that a man named Ramkumar has been found dead in Devla village. Following preliminary investigation, we found that the deceased’s wife had an affair which he suspected, often leading to fights between the two. The deceased would get drunk and would beat the accused during such fights. On the intervening night of August 10 and 11, the deceased was beating the accused during one such fight. The accused, in a fit of rage, ended up strangling the deceased with her dupatta and bashed his head against the wall,” Sharma added.

According to Noida police, the deceased, who used to work as a mason, knew about the accused’s affair for a while. “The accused used to work in an industrial unit as a labourer where she became acquainted with a man who worked there. They eventually came close and stayed in touch for over two years. The accused quit her job after she had a child, but the two still stayed in touch. The deceased knew about their relationship and would allegedly berate her,” said Avdhesh Kumar, the Station House Officer at Surajpur police station.

Also Read |Supertech demolition: Supreme Court agrees to Noida twin towers demolition on August 28, gives additional one week

The deceased and the accused lived in a rented room in a three-storey building which has over 80 units, the police said, while adding that it was the landlord of the building who first informed the cops about the incident. “We received a call at around 2-2:30 am on Thursday about the incident and a police team from Surajpur police station reached the spot immediately,” Kumar said. The woman was arrested from Tilpatta crossroad on Friday, after a complaint was filed by the deceased’s relatives, the police added.

More from Delhi

An FIR under Section 302(Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal has been registered against the accused, and she has been arrested and sent to jail Friday, Sharma said. Noida police has also recovered a dupatta that was allegedly used to strangle the deceased.

First published on: 13-08-2022 at 09:51:49 am

