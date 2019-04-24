Noida: Woman alleges rape, blackmail by YouTuber

A woman was allegedly raped by a Noida-based YouTuber, said police. According to police, the accused also allegedly blackmailed her for Rs 2 lakh using a video that he had made of her.

The girl’s parents approached police Tuesday evening to lodge a complaint against the accused, whose YouTube channel has over 2 lakh subscribers.

“An FIR has been filed under IPC section 376 (rape) against the man on the basis of the complaint by the girl’s father. Further details are being ascertained. The family has also alleged that the accused recorded an objectionable video of the girl to demand Rs 2 lakh from her. The exact spot of the crime is being probed and further investigation is underway,” said Akhilesh Tripathi, SHO, Phase 3.

The victim was allegedly approached by the YouTuber as she would often comment on his videos, said police. According to the girl’s family, the man allegedly promised her that he would give her work.

According to the complaint, he allegedly raped her afterwards and made an objectionable video of her. Police are trying to track the man, who lives in Noida, said police.

Police further said they are looking at call detail records of the accused to establish the sequence of events.