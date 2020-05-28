Noida will now seal single towers, not entire societies

Most housing societies in Gautam Budh Nagar’s containment zone list have minimum 10,000 residents. (Photo by Abhinav Saha) Most housing societies in Gautam Budh Nagar’s containment zone list have minimum 10,000 residents. (Photo by Abhinav Saha)

The Noida administration will seal a tower instead of an entire complex if a Covid-19 positive patient is found in a housing society. The decision was taken as per a state government order revising containment zone demarcations. Till Wednesday evening, Gautam Budh Nagar had reported 362 cases, with 234 recoveries and five deaths.

“After consulting the state government, containment zones in urban areas have been redefined. In the event there is one case in a multi-storey building, then the particular tower of the society will be sealed. If there is more than one case or a cluster, the previous order of marking a 500-metre containment zone, plus a 250-metre buffer zone, will stand. In case towers of housing societies where a cluster is present fall outside the 500-metre radius, they will not be part of containment zone,” said Suhaas LY, DM Gautam Budh Nagar, in an order.

The move comes in the backdrop of several RWAs and citizens protesting against zones being contained for an extended period despite societies not having reported more than one case.

On Monday night, an argument had ensued between residents of Supertech Eco Village 1 and police after the administration reached the spot to seal the society after three positive cases were reported. Protesting at the gate, residents said the few cases should not impact their movement. Police convinced them and sealed the society.

