scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 15, 2022

Noida: Wanted criminal held in Sector 62 after exchange of gunfire with police

A stolen motorcycle, a .315 bore pistol and three live cartridges have been recovered from Umar Daraj, a resident of UP's Hapur, the police said.

By: Express News Service | Noida |
July 15, 2022 10:54:38 am
noida news, delhi news, up news, up crime, noida crime news, delhi news todayThe police had been tracking the movements of Daraj who faces cases related to robbery and smuggling of illegal arms, they said. (PTI/Representative)

Noida police arrested a wanted criminal late Thursday following an exchange of gunfire after he allegedly tried to evade arrest. The accused has been identified as Umar Daraj, a resident of Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The police had been tracking the movements of Daraj who faces cases related to robbery and smuggling of illegal arms, they said. Daraj was arrested from a police checkpoint on Stellar IT Park road, near Bank of Baroda in Noida’s Sector 62. A Bajaj Platina motorcycle, stolen over a month ago from the Bisrakh station area, has been recovered from the accused besides a .315 bore pistol and three live cartridges, the police said.

“Noida police was informed by sources about the movement of the accused in Sector 62, following which police checkpoints were set up on the route. When he was spotted on a motorcycle, we tried to intercept him. On seeing the police, he tried to escape and eventually opened fire. He was injured in the crossfire and was arrested. He was given medical treatment shortly thereafter,” said additional deputy commissioner of police Ranvijay Singh.

The police said the accused is wanted in several cases in the region. “The accused is wanted in four cases – two cases registered at Hapur, one in Bisrakh police station and one at Sector 58 police station,” Singh added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
No winners in Russia-Ukraine war, but an opportunity for IndiaPremium
No winners in Russia-Ukraine war, but an opportunity for India
For new projects, NHAI back to build-operate-transfer modelPremium
For new projects, NHAI back to build-operate-transfer model
Journalist BJP cited to target Hamid Ansari known in Pakistan as conspira...Premium
Journalist BJP cited to target Hamid Ansari known in Pakistan as conspira...
Deletions in CBSE mathematics syllabus do disservice to students, fly aga...Premium
Deletions in CBSE mathematics syllabus do disservice to students, fly aga...
More from Delhi

An FIR under sections 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and 3/25 (licence for acquisition and possession of firearms and ammunition/punishment for certain offences) of the Arms Act have been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway, officers added.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 15: Latest News
Advertisement