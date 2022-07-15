Noida: Wanted criminal held in Sector 62 after exchange of gunfire with police

Noida police arrested a wanted criminal late Thursday following an exchange of gunfire after he allegedly tried to evade arrest. The accused has been identified as Umar Daraj, a resident of Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The police had been tracking the movements of Daraj who faces cases related to robbery and smuggling of illegal arms, they said. Daraj was arrested from a police checkpoint on Stellar IT Park road, near Bank of Baroda in Noida’s Sector 62. A Bajaj Platina motorcycle, stolen over a month ago from the Bisrakh station area, has been recovered from the accused besides a .315 bore pistol and three live cartridges, the police said.

“Noida police was informed by sources about the movement of the accused in Sector 62, following which police checkpoints were set up on the route. When he was spotted on a motorcycle, we tried to intercept him. On seeing the police, he tried to escape and eventually opened fire. He was injured in the crossfire and was arrested. He was given medical treatment shortly thereafter,” said additional deputy commissioner of police Ranvijay Singh.

The police said the accused is wanted in several cases in the region. “The accused is wanted in four cases – two cases registered at Hapur, one in Bisrakh police station and one at Sector 58 police station,” Singh added.

An FIR under sections 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and 3/25 (licence for acquisition and possession of firearms and ammunition/punishment for certain offences) of the Arms Act have been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway, officers added.