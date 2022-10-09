scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 08, 2022

Noida wall collapse: Warrants against two men

The September 21 wall collapse occurred while the drain near the society wall was being repaired. A case had been registered under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide), 337 (hurt by act endangering life), 338 (grievous hurt by act endangering life) as well as provisions of the Child Labour act.

Police had earlier arrested two contractors, Sundar Yadav and Gul Muhammad, in connection with the incident.

Days after a 120-feet stretch of a boundary wall collapsed into a drain in Noida’s Jalvayu Vihar housing society, killing four labourers, including two minors, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said they have issued arrest warrants against the main contractor and his brother.

Police had earlier arrested two contractors, Sundar Yadav and Gul Muhammad, in connection with the incident.

Noida ACP Rajneesh Kumar said: “Non-bailable warrants have been obtained for the arrest of the main contractor as well as his brother, apart from the two accused who have already been arrested.”

Police had been investigating the main contractor whose firm had obtained the Rs 92 lakh contract to repair the wall.

First published on: 09-10-2022 at 12:55:17 am
