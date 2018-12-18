Noida wall collapse: School principal arrested

A day after two children died in a school-wall collapse in Noida’s Salarpur, the principal was arrested on Tuesday morning.

According to the police, the accused, Sanjeev Kumar was arrested from his residence in Sector 107. Sanjeev, who originally hailed from Bihar, was one of the six accused named in the FIR filed against the school authorities and the construction driver under sections Sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide), 338 (causing grievous hurt) and relevant section of the Juvenile Justice Act.

On Monday morning, the boundary wall of KM Public School collapsed due to construction activity, killing two children and injuring five others.

The administration will be submitting a report on the causes that led to the collapse. Sanjeev will be presented before the magistrate within 24 hours. The police are probing to ascertain the school owner, Amit Bhati’s location. An inquiry is also on to locate Bhati’s relative, on whose plot the construction was allegedly taking place.