Noida wall collapse: ACEO-led committee to probe, second accused at large

Two days after a wall collapse at Jalvayu Vihar housing society in Noida’s Sector 21 killed four labourers, including two minors, the hunt for the second accused in the case, Sundar Yadav, continues. Meanwhile, the Noida Authority has constituted a committee to look into the incident.

Assistant commissioner of police (Noida) Rajneesh Kumar said: “The police are searching for the accused and we hope to apprehend him quickly. Four teams have been dispatched and are working on raiding different locations to locate him. His last location was somewhere near the Delhi-Noida border on the day of the incident.” Sundar Yadav’s fellow contractor Gul Mohammed was arrested Tuesday.

Both Muhammed and Yadav were booked under Indian Penal Code sections 304 (culpable homicide) 337 (hurt by act endangering life), 338 (grievous hurt by act endangering life) as well as provisions of the Child Labour act, as workers alleged that they were made to work despite informing the contractors that the wall was at an incline and in a dangerous state.

At the same time, a committee headed by Noida Authority ACEO Manvendra Singh has been constituted to look into the collapse. “First of all, to collect facts, we are talking to the relevant sector engineers of the area, along with the accounts of local witnesses and workers. We will also examine the bond (contract) to see whether work was started according to the conditions or not. It also has to be checked whether this type of work should have been done manually, or if machines should have been used,” Singh said.

He added that Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari had set a period of 15 days for the inquiry and they would work to ascertain the facts before the deadline.

A 120-foot-long stretch of the boundary wall collapsed into a drain around 9.30 am Tuesday. The police identified the deceased as Amit Yadav (17), Dharamveer (17), Pushpender Singh (28) and Paan Singh (25).