‘Mastermind’ of Noida workers’ protest arrested from Tamil Nadu railway station

Police claimed the accused orchestrated the violence that broke out on Monday. He carried a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for his arrest.

Written by: Neetika Jha
2 min readNoidaUpdated: Apr 18, 2026 06:35 PM IST
‘Mastermind’ of Noida workers’ protest arrested from Tamil Nadu railway station Aditya Anand was arrested from Tiruchirappalli Railway Station on Saturday. (Express Photo)
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The alleged mastermind of the violence that erupted during a workers’ protest in Noida has been arrested from Tamil Nadu, officials said on Saturday.

Police said a joint team of Noida Police and the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) arrested Aditya Anand, from Tiruchirappalli Railway Station. He carried a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for his arrest.

“The arrest was carried out under the direction of Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh and supervised by Additional Police Commissioner (Law and Order) Dr Rajeev Narayan Mishra. A case had been registered against Aditya Anand at the Phase 2 police station for allegedly masterminding and orchestrating the violent activities that took place during a workers’ sit-in and demonstration in the area,” read a statement issued by the Noida Police.

Police claimed his role was central to planning and executing the inflammatory acts that accompanied the labour agitation.

“Following the incident, the accused had been absconding. The Gautam Buddh Nagar court had subsequently issued a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) against him. Dedicated police teams were deployed and conducted raids across multiple states in an effort to track him down,” said officers.

“Intensive efforts using electronic surveillance and other technical means finally led us to him,” a police officer said.

Further legal proceedings against the arrested accused are being initiated, the police statement read.

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On Friday, The Indian Express had reported that police identified three persons who led the protest: Rupesh Roi, who claimed to be an autorickshaw driver; Manisha Chauhan; and Aditya, a BTech graduate from NIT Jamshedpur.

Roi and Chauhan, both residents of Bihar, were arrested on April 11.

Police also identified two X handles, operating from Pakistan, that allegedly spread misleading information and disrupted peace, Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh had said on Thursday.

Neetika Jha
Neetika Jha

Neetika Jha is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in the Noida bureau. She primarily covers crime, health, and environmental issues, as well as human-interest features across Noida, Ghaziabad, and Western Uttar Pradesh. Professional Profile Education: She is an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. Core Beat: Her work focuses on the administrative and social challenges of the NCR's satellite cities. She is known for her detailed reporting on civic infrastructure (like the Noida International Airport), environmental violations, and high-profile criminal investigations. Personal Interests: Outside of reporting, she is an avid reader of fiction (citing The Thursday Murder Club and Yellowface as recent favorites) and a gardening enthusiast. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Neetika’s recent reportage has been dominated by winter-related crises in the NCR and significant criminal legalities: 1. Environment & Public Safety "Greater Noida Authority slaps fines on firms for violating GRAP IV norms" (Dec 21, 2025): Reporting on heavy penalties imposed on major developers like NBCC for flouting anti-pollution construction bans. "Fatal pile-up on Yamuna Expressway: Fog, high speed emerge as key safety risks" (Dec 17, 2025): A major report on a 15-vehicle collision caused by dense fog that killed 17 people. "At Chilla, Kalindi, DND, many fined Rs 20,000 for non-compliance to Delhi's BS-VI rule" (Dec 19, 2025): On-the-ground reporting from the borders where Noida police penalize non-compliant vehicles entering the capital. "Driving in Noida amid fog? New speed limits in effect till Feb 15" (Dec 13, 2025): Detailing the seasonal traffic restrictions aimed at preventing highway accidents. 2. Crime & Legal Developments "'Have you ever heard of a murder case being withdrawn?': Court in Akhlaq lynching case" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering a critical courtroom hearing where the court questioned the UP government's petition to withdraw charges against the accused. "After losing money in stock market, bank employee in Ghaziabad withdraws Rs 64 lakh from customers' accounts" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative piece on internal bank fraud and the risks of modern digital embezzlement. "Woman shot dead by partner in Noida: Three days on, accused still on the run" (Dec 2, 2025): Tracking a high-profile domestic violence and murder case in Central Noida. 3. Human Interest & Features "'Had tears in my eyes': Army men walk bride down the aisle 20 years after father died in terror attack" (Dec 2, 2025): A moving story about soldiers from a Punjab Grenadiers unit fulfilling a father's duty for his daughter. "How a Zepto delivery man heard a cry — and saved two kids dumped in Noida drain" (Dec 2025): A viral human-interest story highlighting individual heroism in the city. Signature Style Neetika is recognized for her meticulous follow-up on local tragedies. Whether it is a massive pile-up on the Yamuna Expressway or the ongoing construction of the Jewar (Noida) Airport, she focuses on systemic lapses and the safety of commuters. Her crime reporting often explores the psychological motives behind "crimes of passion" and the rising trend of financial cyber-fraud in the Ghaziabad-Noida belt. ... Read More

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