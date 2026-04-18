‘Mastermind’ of Noida workers’ protest arrested from Tamil Nadu railway station

The alleged mastermind of the violence that erupted during a workers’ protest in Noida has been arrested from Tamil Nadu, officials said on Saturday.

Police said a joint team of Noida Police and the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) arrested Aditya Anand, from Tiruchirappalli Railway Station. He carried a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for his arrest.

“The arrest was carried out under the direction of Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh and supervised by Additional Police Commissioner (Law and Order) Dr Rajeev Narayan Mishra. A case had been registered against Aditya Anand at the Phase 2 police station for allegedly masterminding and orchestrating the violent activities that took place during a workers’ sit-in and demonstration in the area,” read a statement issued by the Noida Police.