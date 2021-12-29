Noida: Uttar Pradesh government organises seminar on plastic waste management

The Uttar Pradesh government’s department of environment, forest and climate change, in collaboration with the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) India and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), organised a seminar in Noida on Monday which included discussion on policies and governance perspectives for transforming the plastic economy. A roadshow was also organised to create awareness about prevention of river and marine littering.

“We must remember that till the time supply of plastic is not stopped there will be problems of littering. The solution to this kind of pollution should be a long term one and not an immediate one. The government functions under certain limitations. If there is an invention of self biodegradable plastic, there will be a way forward. Till then, we have to participate on ground level to spread the word,” said Manoj Singh, additional chief secretary.

The session was inaugurated by Justice Sudhir Agarwal, member (judicial) of National Green Tribunal, and chaired by Manoj Singh along with DP Mathuria, executive director of National Mission for Clean Ganga.

The speakers talked about how solutions for effective plastic waste management can be drawn from the participation of different institutions.

The NGT official mentioned that there had been an attack on the autonomy of rural areas which has had a cascading effect. “We have had a robust system at the grassroots village level which is slowly being destroyed. If one used kulhads (over plastic cups) the money went to the artisan in the village, who carried it forward. People in the villages are far more sensible while those in the city have to take a leaf from it. There also has to be greater executing mechanisms at the district level,” said Sudhir Agarwal.

The Justice further said that money needs to be invested in research to come up with better recycling mechanisms and options.