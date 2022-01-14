scorecardresearch
Friday, January 14, 2022
Noida Police steps up vigil ahead of Assembly polls

According to officials, candidates contesting in the first phase will begin filing their nominations on Friday.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
January 14, 2022 8:38:33 am
Police personnel, along with the BSF, are also holding flag marches. (Representational Photo)

Noida Police has stepped up vigil ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls. Officials have been holding flag marches in critical areas to keep a check on illegal activities. With nominations beginning on Friday, the police have also been carrying out checks at the centers to ensure a smooth process.

On Thursday, marches were held in Sector 24, 49, Jewar and Rabupura areas. The officials interacted with the locals to sensitize people against voter intimidation. The police also visited areas where history sheeters reside to issue warnings against anti-social activities during elections. An area domination exercise along with the BSF was also held in the Phase 2 and 3 regions.

Late at night, extensive checks took place at the border areas to stop any illegal supply of liquor from other states. The personnel deployed have been asked to keep records of vehicles that have been stopped for checking.

According to officials, candidates contesting in the first phase will begin filing their nominations on Friday. The nominations can be filed till January 21, which will then be examined by the Election Commission three days later. The last date of withdrawal of nominations is January 27. The Model Code of Conduct is applicable in the state till Saturday, as per EC’s orders.

Gautam Buddh Nagar will go for polling on February 10 and the results will be declared on March 10.

