Noida under lockdown for 55 hours

With the UP government imposing a 55-hour lockdown starting Friday 10 pm, Noida residents lined up outside stores before markets shut for the weekend. While rumours abound that the lockdown would be extended, RWAs were unperturbed as home delivery is allowed. Besides markets, haats, mandis, commercial establishments and offices will also be shut.

The lockdown order, issued by UP Chief Secretary RK Tiwari on July 9, stated that all essential and medical services will continue. Those engaged in activities permitted by the government (essential services), will not require separate passes.

