Noida: Two use stolen IDs to make credit cards, dupe banks of crores

Two persons have been arrested by Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) for allegedly duping banks of crores of rupees by getting credit and debit cards issued based on stolen personal data. The accused, Raja Saxena and Kautilya Sharma, were arrested from a crossing near Gaur City Mall Tuesday evening after officers received a tip-off.

“The duo were wanted in connection with stealing personal data, including PAN, voter IDs and Aadhaar cards, of working professionals, along with their salary slips. The accused would use the information to obtain credit and debit cards and carry out transactions worth lakhs. Dozens of IDs and cards have been recovered,” the STF said.

Police said Raja hails from Rajasthan and Kautilya is a resident of UP’s Hathras. Raja came to Delhi in 2007 and worked as a recovery agent associated with a bank. That’s when he met Kautilya and they both moved to Greater Noida West.

“Police have recovered personal data of more than 6,000 customers and IDs of more than 25,000 people from the mobile phones of the accused. We have also found 19 salary slips of various company employees, along with 29 fake Aadhaar cards that were used in the fraud,” said an STF official.

