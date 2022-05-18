Noida: Two sisters poison family after objection to marriage with their boyfriends

The Noida police arrested Tuesday three women — a mother and her two daughters — and two men for allegedly attempting to poison an entire family. According to the police, the two sisters, identified as Jyoti and Archana, laced the dinner of four family members with a poisonous substance following objection to their marriage with their respective boyfriends.

Their mother, Rajkumari, was also part of the plan as she supported her daughters’ marriage with their boyfriends, said the police.

As per officials, the sisters lived with their family in Dankaur’s Junaidpur village. The two had been in relationships with Abhishek and Deepak, residents of Bulandshahr, for the past few months and had expressed interest in marrying them, said the police. The family objected to this and it led to disputes, added the police.

One of the accused Abhishek hatched a plan to kill the family and on Sunday evening, the two women mixed two tablets of a poisonous substance in the dinner which was consumed by four family members, said the police.

The victims were rushed to the hospital after another family found them lying unconscious hours later, said the police. The accused’s brothers were discharged after treatment while their father and another elderly person remained critical in the hospital, said the police.

All the five accused were arrested from the Dankaur region and booked for attempt to murder, said the police.