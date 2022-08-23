Noida: Two men wanted for robbery held after exchange of gunfire, say police

Two men, wanted for robbery, were arrested following an exchange of gunfire with the Noida police near Sector 98 after they allegedly tried to evade arrest early Tuesday. One of them was facing cases of robbery and theft and had recently come out of jail a few days ago, the police said.
The accused have been identified as Akash and Bhoora, who were residing at Chhalera village in Noida which falls under Sector 39 police station, the police said, adding that they robbed mobile phones using illegal arms while riding on stolen motorcycles in the district.
“Two men on a motorcycle were spotted near a police checkpoint near the botanical garden. When the Noida police tried to intercept them, they fled and a police team chased them towards Sector 98, where the accused opened fire at the police. The police fired back and in the crossfire, one of the accused was injured on his leg and they were arrested. There are four cases of robbery registered against one of the accused Akash, said Ashutosh Dwivedi, additional deputy commissioner. Akash was jailed in 2017 and 2019 for robbery, the police said.
The police said they recovered a stolen motorcycle from Haryana, four mobile phones, including one stolen from Sector 37, two pistols and three live cartridges from the accused.
A first information report (FIR) under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 392(punishment for robbery) and 307 (attempt to murder) was registered and further investigation is underway, the police said.
