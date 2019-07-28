Noida: Two dead as car rams sheds, runs over sleeping workers

After a long day at work, constructing the Ram Ratan Real Estate Hospital in Greater Noida, several labourers returned to their makeshift homes near the site on Friday night. Around midnight, a Scorpio took a sudden turn, crashing into three homes and running over two men. The driver fled the spot and was arrested later.

The victims, identified as Siyaram Sada (40) and Sanjay Kumar (36), were rushed to Kailash Hospital where they were declared dead on arrival. “The accused, Rajesh Bhati (25), was caught at 11.30 am on Saturday. He is unemployed and helps his family run a dairy business,” said Ajay Kumar, SHO, Beta II, Greater Noida. Police claimed Bhati was drunk when the incident took place, adding that the car belongs to his father.

According to the labourers, seven people were living in the three makeshift homes. Siyaram and Sanjay, both migrant labourers from Bihar, had been working at the site for the last one-two months. Sanjay’s family said he had come to the capital with his wife Runa Devi to get her leg operated on at AIIMS. As the treatment got delayed, the couple extended their stay and Sanjay found work as a contract labourer.

Kundan, Sanjay’s younger brother, said: “I met my brother yesterday. He never spoke of the hazards of the job, but I believe he would have been saved if there was a boundary around the homes.”

Kaushilal Sada, Siyaram’s brother, said: “I was sleeping beside my brother when the car rammed into our home. We woke up with a shock. The iron and wood structure came crumbling down.” Siyaram’s wife and seven children live in Bihar’s Sakrauli. “The family has no support. All his children go to school. The oldest of them is a 16-year-old girl,” said Suresh, a relative who also witnessed the incident.

A couple who lived in one of the structures, Konika and Uttam Burman, received injuries. “We were asleep when the iron sheet fell on us,” said Uttam.

Ekramul, who was sleeping in one of the sheds, said he rushed out on hearing a loud thud. “While we were helping the injured, the driver escaped. The car got stuck in the mud a few hundred metres away and the man fled on foot,” he said.

Other labourers also said there should be a boundary around the sheds. “At other sites, small pucca houses for workers are constructed on the company’s orders. Our homes though are not stable; many labourers live here with their wives and children,” said Kumesh Yadav, a labourer.

However, company staff maintained that the driver is at fault. “We are not allowed to build a boundary wall on government property. We will compensate the families,” said a company official who did not want to be named.