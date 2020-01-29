Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Noida: Two dead after car swerves to avoid hitting nilgai and crashes in Jewar

The driver and front seat passenger survived as air bags were deployed. The two boys sitting in the rear received fatal injuries.

By: Express News Service | Noida | Published: January 29, 2020 1:13:57 am
The boys were declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital, while the vehicle’s driver Vineet and their friend Romit received injuries. (Representational)

Two Class X students died after the car they were travelling in crashed into a tree in Greater Noida’s Jewar, after the driver swerved to avoid hitting a nilgai. Police said the victims, Sumit and Dinesh, were returning from Raneja village, where their school was situated.

The boys were declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital, while the vehicle’s driver Vineet and their friend Romit received injuries.

“We were informed that a white Honda city had crashed at Jewar. Prima facie, the car was driving at a high speed when they spotted a nilgai on the road. To avoid a collision, the car rammed into a tree and dived into an adjacent farm.

The driver and front seat passenger survived as air bags were deployed. The two boys sitting in the rear received fatal injuries. A case has been filed against the driver,” an officer said. ens

