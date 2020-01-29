Noida: Two dead after car swerves to avoid hitting nilgai and crashes in Jewar

The boys were declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital, while the vehicle’s driver Vineet and their friend Romit received injuries. (Representational) The boys were declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital, while the vehicle’s driver Vineet and their friend Romit received injuries. (Representational)

Two Class X students died after the car they were travelling in crashed into a tree in Greater Noida’s Jewar, after the driver swerved to avoid hitting a nilgai. Police said the victims, Sumit and Dinesh, were returning from Raneja village, where their school was situated.

The boys were declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital, while the vehicle’s driver Vineet and their friend Romit received injuries.

“We were informed that a white Honda city had crashed at Jewar. Prima facie, the car was driving at a high speed when they spotted a nilgai on the road. To avoid a collision, the car rammed into a tree and dived into an adjacent farm.

The driver and front seat passenger survived as air bags were deployed. The two boys sitting in the rear received fatal injuries. A case has been filed against the driver,” an officer said. ens

