Noida: Two children die after fire in multi-storied house

Two minors died after a fire erupted at a house in Noida on Monday morning. According to police, residents in a private multi-storied house situated in Phase 3 woke up to smoke and fire at around 5 am. The fire originated on the ground floor and soon spread to other parts of the apartment.

Two minors aged 9 and 12 died allegedly due to burn injuries, the police said. Another 4-year-old minor was injured in the fire and has been admitted. Other people in the building were evacuated safely with only minor injuries, said officials.

“We received information that there was a fire early morning in a private residence in Phase 3 area. The house is situated behind Ajnara Home Society. Police and fire teams rushed to the spot. It was found that two minors had died in the fire. Other injured persons have been admitted to Yatharth Hospital and are currently receiving treatment,” said Ankur Agarwal, ADCP Gautam Buddh Nagar.

According to officials, the prima-facie cause of the fire appears to be sparking in the main electrical board. Dinesh Solanki and his family lived on the ground floor while other residents had houses on other floors. The short-circuit and sparking spread due to the wiring.

No complaint has been received with regards to the fire, said police.