Thursday, August 18, 2022

Noida: Two Blinkit employees arrested for stealing over Rs. 6 lakh, several devices

Cash worth Rs. 6,05,609, along with 5 HHD devices, 2 Hikvision DVR, 4 CCTV power supply devices, 4 saws, and a black Lenovo laptop have been recovered from the accused, said the police.

By: Express News Service | Noida |
Updated: August 18, 2022 10:03:14 am
The accused have been identified as Maharaj, 33, the store manager at Blinkit India Pvt. Ltd. located in Sector-45, and Sachin, 24, a delivery boy working at the same store, they added. (Express/File Photo)

Two men working for an instant delivery service in Noida’s Sector 45 were arrested for allegedly stealing over Rs. 6 lakh and several devices, the police have said.

The accused have been identified as Maharaj, 33, the store manager at Blinkit India Pvt. Ltd. located in Sector-45, and Sachin, 24, a delivery boy working at the same store, they added.

A resident of Ghazipur, Delhi, Maharaj had been working at the store for over a month and Sachin, who belongs to the Hathras district in Uttar Pradesh, was hired around 6 months ago, according to police officials.

They said the accused were aware of where the money collected from the sale of groceries and other products were kept at the store.

“On Tuesday night, the police received information that around Rs. 6 lakh cash (including coins) collected from the sale of products kept in various bundles, was stolen by the accused. The accused also stole CCTV equipment installed at the store, including 2 DVRs, a WiFi dongle and a laptop, so that they are not caught,” said Ashutosh Dwivedi Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida.

“As per preliminary investigation we have found that the theft was carried out by people working inside the store, and no outsiders were involved as there was security guarding the store. When the employees were contacted, the accused had switched off their mobile phones which raised suspicions about their involvement,” Dwivedi said.

“When the accused were traced it was found that they were in possession of the stolen money and other goods, and that they intended to sell some of the items and dispose of the rest. According to information provided by our sources, we traced the accused near a Mother Dairy booth in Sector 99 on Wednesday and arrested them.”

Cash worth Rs. 6,05,609, along with 5 HHD devices, 2 Hikvision DVR, 4 CCTV power supply devices, 4 saws, and a black Lenovo laptop have been recovered from the accused, said the police.

A First Information Report (FIR) under Section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) and Section 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway, added officials.

First published on: 18-08-2022 at 10:02:40 am

