Noida Supertech twin towers demolition: SC extends deadline by one week to August 28

Updated: August 12, 2022 12:49:27 pm
The Supreme Court Friday set August 28 as the date for demolition of Noida’s Supertech twin towers with an extension period of one week. The process of charging the towers is expected to begin from Saturday morning.
The demolition was earlier fixed for August 21, with a cushion period that ends on August 28, the last date for completion of the demolition process keeping in mind the extension order of May 17 of the Supreme Court. Noida Authority held a meeting on August 6 to discuss the status of demolition, following directions of an SC order on July 29 in a miscellaneous application filed by Supertech Ltd. CBRI had sought details of the blast design, ground vibration, post demolition debris assessment, test blast, vibration monitoring report, dust cloud and structural audit of Emerald Court and ATS village which are in the vicinity of the site.
On July 29, in a miscellaneous application filed by Supertech Ltd before the Supreme Court, the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) had submitted that it had sought relevant information regarding the blast design, ground vibration, post demolition debris assessment, test blast, vibration monitoring report, dust cloud along with the structural audit report with respect to nearby buildings. The apex court had allowed CBRI to address a comprehensive communication with Supertech Ltd and Edifice Engineering (the company responsible for the demolition) and directed them to supply it on or before August 5. The SC had further directed Noida Authority to convene a meeting on August 6 so as to sort out the matter, and file a status report by August 12, which is the next date of hearing.
On August 31 last year, the Supreme Court had ordered the demolition of the twin towers within three months for violating regulations on the distance between buildings.
