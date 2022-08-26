Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Stray dogs moved to temporary shelter

Ahead of the demolition, stray dogs around the site, including those on the premises of Emerald Court and parks, were sent to a boarding house Thursday with the help of volunteers and Friendicoes, a registered animal welfare society.

For Saniya Varma, a resident of the neighbouring Parsvnath Srishti, who has been feeding stray dogs around the twin towers for the past two years, protecting strays is of utmost importance. “We sent 23 dogs to a boarding known as Veda house in sector 158. It was hard to catch them but animal ambulances and staff from Friendicoes helped us. They had sent three vans and around eight-nine catchers. The dogs will be at the boarding house for the next few days until things settle down, and will be brought back on August 29.”

Varma said she created an online group after asking fellow volunteers who would be willing to help. “I and 10-12 volunteers reached the spot at 8.00 am and started looking for dogs. We gathered 23 dogs,” she said.

Varma said the volunteers will continue to look for strays until the demolition takes place.