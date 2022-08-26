scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Stray dogs moved to temporary shelter

Varma said she created an online group after asking fellow volunteers who would be willing to help. “I and 10-12 volunteers reached the spot at 8.00 am and started looking for dogs. We gathered 23 dogs,” she said.

Noida Twin Towers Demolition, Supertech demolition, Delhi news, Delhi city news, New Delhi, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe dogs being taken away on Thursday. Gajendra Yadav

Ahead of the demolition, stray dogs around the site, including those on the premises of Emerald Court and parks, were sent to a boarding house Thursday with the help of volunteers and Friendicoes, a registered animal welfare society.

For Saniya Varma, a resident of the neighbouring Parsvnath Srishti, who has been feeding stray dogs around the twin towers for the past two years, protecting strays is of utmost importance. “We sent 23 dogs to a boarding known as Veda house in sector 158. It was hard to catch them but animal ambulances and staff from Friendicoes helped us. They had sent three vans and around eight-nine catchers. The dogs will be at the boarding house for the next few days until things settle down, and will be brought back on August 29.”

Varma said she created an online group after asking fellow volunteers who would be willing to help. “I and 10-12 volunteers reached the spot at 8.00 am and started looking for dogs. We gathered 23 dogs,” she said.

More from Delhi

Varma said the volunteers will continue to look for strays until the demolition takes place.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Constitutional Bench of Su...Premium
UPSC Key-August 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Constitutional Bench of Su...
The public life of the Kardashians’ private chefPremium
The public life of the Kardashians’ private chef
Weathering the patriarchy stormPremium
Weathering the patriarchy storm
Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary: New UP BJP chief ticks right boxes for party; ...Premium
Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary: New UP BJP chief ticks right boxes for party; ...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 26-08-2022 at 04:44:40 am
Next Story

Excise minister and SP spar on Twitter, call each other names

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

40 yrs after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on overdrive

40 yrs after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on overdrive

Surrendering a policy: When should you do it — and should you at all?

Surrendering a policy: When should you do it — and should you at all?

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Shinde says 'didn't betray Balasaheb's ideology', Aaditya seeks polls to 'let people decide'

Shinde says 'didn't betray Balasaheb's ideology', Aaditya seeks polls to 'let people decide'

Usman Qadir: The boon and the curse of being Abdul Qadir's son

Usman Qadir: The boon and the curse of being Abdul Qadir's son

How Haryana's discoms brought down electricity line losses by over 50%

How Haryana's discoms brought down electricity line losses by over 50%

AAP vs BJP at Rajghat: Kejriwal shows strength, BJP pours Gangajal

AAP vs BJP at Rajghat: Kejriwal shows strength, BJP pours Gangajal

BJP leader Sonali Phogat's post mortem finds ‘many blunt injuries’

BJP leader Sonali Phogat's post mortem finds ‘many blunt injuries’

How a video clip triggered a string of tweets from Nitin Gadkari

How a video clip triggered a string of tweets from Nitin Gadkari

El Salvador keen on 'Bitcoin City', but residents say plan is not working

El Salvador keen on 'Bitcoin City', but residents say plan is not working

Premium
The public life of the Kardashians’ private chef

The public life of the Kardashians’ private chef

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 25: Latest News
Advertisement