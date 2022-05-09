scorecardresearch
Monday, May 09, 2022
Noida: Trio held for robbing, killing people after meeting them on dating apps

According to the police, the accused created fake profiles on Tinder and other social media apps and made friends with users based on their wealth as portrayed on the profile.

By: Express News Service | Noida |
May 9, 2022 12:02:32 pm
A case of murder has been registered against the accused at Sector 49 police station, officers said. The police have also recovered an MG Hector vehicle and nearly 54 lorazepam tablets from the accused.

Noida police arrested two women and a man on Sunday for allegedly robbing and killing people after befriending them on dating apps, officers said. The police said the accused, identified as Sandeep and Rajasthan residents Sara alias Shahna Hussain (26) and Sana Ali (19), are suspected to have robbed victims to the tune of lakhs.

According to the police, the accused created fake profiles on Tinder and other social media apps and made friends with users based on their wealth as portrayed on the profile. Later, the accused would exchange numbers and talk to the users over the phone to develop a relationship with them, officers said.

Sana and Shahna would then set up meetings with the victim, the police said, adding that they would mix sedatives in the victim’s drinks, which would even lead to their death. The accused would then flee with valuables belonging to the victim, they added.

