Noida traffic police seize over 70 old vehicles under special drive

Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police has seized at least 78 vehicles within two days under its special 15-day drive to seize petrol vehicles older than 15 years and diesel vehicles older than 10 years starting from February 1. Most of these were diesel vehicles.

“On the first day of the drive, we seized 35 vehicles and on February 2, till 6 pm, our team seized 43 vehicles. Out of these, around 60 per cent are diesel and 40 per cent petrol vehicles,” DCP (traffic) Anil Kumar Yadav told The Indian Express.

He further said these cases will now be taken up in court, where the court can either order scrapping of these vehicles or ask the owner to drive them out of the National Capital region (NCR), where this law does not apply. Yadav also said that during this period, traffic police issued around 750 challans for violation of pollution certificate rules.

The Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police is currently conducting a special drive from February 1-15 to seize these vehicles as per the order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT). They have formed three special teams, which are deployed in three zones, for implementation of the drive.

In 2015, the NGT had passed an order prohibiting petrol vehicles older than 15 years and diesel vehicles older than 10 years from paying in Delhi-NCR. The order was upheld by the Supreme Court in October 2018. In another order in July 2016, the NGT had further ordered that its direction for the de-registration of diesel vehicles older than 10 years shall be complied with effectively and without default.

According to officials, over 1 lakh vehicles in the district fit the description and notices have been issued to them. Some of the vehicles that have to be scrapped belong to government departments.