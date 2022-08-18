Noida traffic police issues advisory for Janmashtami

Noida traffic police has issued a traffic advisory in light of Janmashtami celebrations specifically at Iskcon temple located in Sector-33 and Sector 19 situate Sanatan Dharam temple for August 18/19, police said late Thursday.

Movement of all vehicles will be prohibited between NTPC Underpass towards Gijhore crossroad and back. Vehicles travelling from Gijhore crossroad to Atta underpass can do so after taking a right from city centre/Gijhore chowk via Summerville t-point towards their final destination.

Vehicles travelling to Iskcon temple to attend the Janmashtami program can park their vehicles at a parking area next to Adobe building and walk towards the temple thereafter.

Vehicles travelling from 31/25 crossroad towards Sector 60,62 Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, can do so via Spice Mall crossroad, through Sector 22,23,54 T-point via Gijhore crossroad towards their final destination.

Movement of traffic between Iskcon Temple/NTPC loop will be restricted on August 18/19, the advisory states. Movement of vehicles between Sector 19, DM chowk towards telephone exchange will also be restricted as per on ground situation.

Movement of Medium vehicles between Sandeep paper Mill chowk and Golchakkar chowk will also be restricted as per on ground situation. Entry of vehicles on the road between Gijhore chowk and Iskon Temple will be shut from August 18 till the completion of Jamashtami celebrations on August 19. Diversion of traffic on other spots will be notified from 12 noon on August 19.

Noida traffic police has requested commuters to use alternative routes to avoid any inconvenience that may arise and have also issued a helpline number-9971009001 in this regard.