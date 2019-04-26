Noida toll: Supreme Court questions early listing of matter

The Supreme Court Thursday refused to hear a Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) toll case and sought to know why it was listed for the day, “contrary” to its earlier order.

Advertising

“Office to report as to why the present case has been listed for final disposal, contrary to the order of this Court,” a bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Deepak Gupta and Justice Sanjiv Khanna ordered, as the matter came up before it.

The matter relates to a plea by the Noida Authority challenging the ongoing arbitral proceedings with Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd. (NTBCL) over collection of toll on the DND flyway connecting Delhi and Noida.

Acting on a PIL, the Allahabad High Court had earlier directed the NTBCL to stop collecting toll from commuters. Even as the firm approached the SC, it failed to get any interim relief.

Advertising

The CJI said: “Why this case involving hundreds of crores was listed today? We want to get to the bottom of the issue”.

On April 12, the court had stayed arbitration proceedings between the Noida authority and NTBCL and had directed that the matter be listed for final disposal in the last week of April.