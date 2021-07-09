Noida to get three new police stations

More stations are also likely to come up in the Greater Noida region in the coming months, said officials. (Representational)

The Uttar Pradesh government has sanctioned three new police stations which will come up in Gautam Buddh Nagar. Situated at Sector 63, 113 and 126, the three new stations are part of the Home Department’s measures to increase police coverage, said officials.

“The decision has been taken in order to further strengthen the law and order situation in the region. This will help police to be more effective in catching criminals. Such a move will also help police in creating a safe environment for women and promise overall protection to the residents in the area,” the Home Department said in a statement.

More stations are also likely to come up in the Greater Noida region in the coming months, said officials. A proposal had been sent last year to the government by Yamuna Expressway Industrial Authority (YEIDA) to establish police stations in the Jewar area where multiple development projects are taking shape.

The police stations will be equipped with CCTV cameras and adequate arrangements for female staff. The government is also looking to build new barracks and hostels for police personnel across the district.

“This is a big step taken by the UP government in improving the police-to-public ratio as three new police stations have been sanctioned for Gautam Buddh Nagar,” said Noida Police in a statement.