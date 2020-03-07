Noida: TikTok friendship ends in murder

Officers said Chauhan, a housemaker, would make videos of dubbed songs and movie scenes on TikTok and Likee, and had gained a sizeable following. Officers said Chauhan, a housemaker, would make videos of dubbed songs and movie scenes on TikTok and Likee, and had gained a sizeable following.

A 49-year-old woman was killed Thursday allegedly by a man she had befriended on social media two-and-a-half-years ago. The victim, Neerja Chauhan, and accused, Raghav Kumar (25), came in contact through content creation apps TikTok and Likee, police said.

Kumar worked as a kitchen staff at an eatery in Noida, and would often ask Chauhan for money. It was the latter’s refusal to part with a few thousand that led to the murder, police said.

“We were informed a woman’s body was found in a flat in Greater Noida’s Arihant Garden Society. An FIR under IPC section 302 was filed in Bisrakh police station. We began questioning locals and zeroed in on Kumar. He was arrested within eight hours and he confessed to killing her…” said Harish Chander, DCP (Central Noida).

“Kumar left her flat around 11.30 am and the woman’s body was discovered once her son came home around 5 pm. As the society is gated and there is constant surveillance, there was CCTV evidence of Kumar’s entry and exit. We recovered the keys to Chauhan’s flat and her mobile from the accused,” said Chander.

Officers said Chauhan, a housemaker, would make videos of dubbed songs and movie scenes on TikTok and Likee, and had gained a sizeable following. This is how Kumar, also active on the two apps, came in touch with her. Police said the victim’s husband works in another state.

On Thursday evening, Chauhan’s son called her multiple times to check if she had her food. When he didn’t receive a response, he returned home and found the door locked from outside, police said. The son broke open the lock and found Chauhan’s body in one of the rooms. She was declared dead on arrival at the hospital, police said.

While prima facie evidence points to strangulation, police are awaiting the post-mortem report.

