Noida: Three more test positive for coronavirus, district tally 11

Three Noida residents tested positive for coronavirus Tuesday, taking the district’s tally to 11. (Representational Image) Three Noida residents tested positive for coronavirus Tuesday, taking the district’s tally to 11. (Representational Image)

Three Noida residents tested positive for coronavirus Tuesday, taking the district’s tally to 11.

“A couple who had not travelled to any COVID-19 affected country are among the two cases. Prima-facie, it appears they contracted it from a client who traveled to the UK. Another resident who traveled to South Africa was also found positive. We have sealed the residential colonies where the three patients live and are in the process of screening and sensitising residents,” said Dr Anurag Bhargava, CMO, Gautam Budh Nagar.

As per state department figures till Tuesday evening, Noida has the maximum number of cases in UP.

According to officials, 60 more persons who allegedly came in contact with the positive patients have been put under surveillance and 65 samples were sent for testing. At present, 148 people are under observation across four isolation wards in the city.

The residential society where the couple live was sealed and residents were asked to remain in their homes until further notice. Noida Authority officials carried out sanitisation of the colony. Medical health officials have begun door-to-door screening at the couple’s housing society and the Greater Noida region where the other patient stayed.

Following the sealing of the colonies and the PM’s announcement of a nation-wide lockdown, residents are panicking about supply of essential items.

“We are being impacted on several levels. First, it was the lockdown in the district. After the fresh announcement, we went to the local store in the colony but things are running out. Since we can’t step out now, we don’t know if things will be delivered inside. There is lot of chaos,” said a resident in one of the societies.

Colony associations are in discussion with the administration to devise a supply chain method to ensure essential items are delivered.

Meanwhile, with the lockdown in place, Noida Police has created a separate lane on the DND Flyway for entry of mediapersons and ambulances. “We are trying our best to ease services which are essential. A list has been prepared by the administration to provide required identification for mediapersons since several printing presses are situated in the district. The dedicated lane will also save time for medical personnel,” said an official.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: Are smokers at high risk form coronavirus? | Can Vitamin-C prevent or cure coronavirus infection? | What exactly is community spread of coronavirus? | How long can the Covid-19 virus survive on a surface? | Amid the lockdown, what is allowed, what is prohibited?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.