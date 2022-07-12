Noida: Three men arrested for issuing fake visas, charging up to Rs 65,000

The Noida police arrested three men on Sunday for allegedly issuing fake visas and duping many people. The men were identified as Ashutosh Pandey, resident of Ashok Nagar in Delhi, Praveen Kumar Gaur alias Vikrant, resident of Khora Ghaziabad, and Imran Khan, resident of Chijarsali in Ghaziabad.

The accused ran their office under the name ‘Om Consultancy’, located in Sector-2, and offered job opportunities to victims in Gulf countries, the police said. The nature of the jobs depended on the skills of the applicant, the police said.

A team under the direction of additional superintendent of police Ranvijay Singh, along with assistant commissioner of police-2 Rajneesh Verma and station house officer-phase 1 Viresh Pal Giri apprehended the accused from Sector-2 on Sunday.

One Mohd. Nazid, who was issued a fake visa by the accused, had filed a first information report (FIR) under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) at Phase-1 Noida police station, Viresh Pal Giri said.

“In our investigation, we found that the accused would take passport details and use online software to create fake visas. They would charge between Rs 40,000 and Rs 65,000 from each person. We recovered 15 passports and four visas from their possession. Two of their associates – Gajendra Singh alias Ashveer Singh Chaudhary and another, who have a major role to play in this activity, are absconding,” said additional superintendent of police Ranvijay Singh, adding that the police are also looking into the group’s network and criminal history.

The accused would charge cash for issuing fake visas and the police believe that there could be more victims of their fraudulent activity. None of the victims, however, were able to travel on the said visas, the police said. Out of the three arrested, one is a law graduate, Singh said, adding that further investigation into the nature of the group’s activities is underway.