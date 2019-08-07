Noida: Three kids among four dead in rain-related accidents

In a span of 24 hours, four people, including three minors, died in two separate accidents allegedly due to heavy rain in Gautam Budh Nagar region. In the first incident, a two-storey house in Rabupura’s Dugli village collapsed after a storm in the area around 9 pm Monday. Cousins Sonia (11) and Prachi (9) died, while 10 other members of their family were injured.

Advertising

The house belonged to Rishipal, a labourer. There were seven minors and five adults in the house at the time of the accident. “We received information around 9.30 pm that an entire house collapsed in the village. A police team was rushed to the spot and a rescue efforts were initiated with help from locals. It appears that the walls of the house were weakened due to the rain,” said Rabupura SHO Vineet Kumar.

The house had four rooms each on the bottom and top floors and was built on a 900 square-foot plot. Neighbours claimed the roof collapsed before the rest of the structure gave way.

A relative who survived the collapse, Rakhi, said: “All I remember was a huge crashing sound and screams. I hid under whatever I could and somehow escaped. My cousins were not so lucky. I am still in shock.”

A few kilometres away in Greater Noida’s Site 5 area, three people sought shelter under a roof after a bout of rain Tuesday morning. The roof collapsed due to the rain and two persons, Vinod (22) and Vishwakarma (7), died on the spot, police said.