Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

Noida teen jumps in front of metro train, dies

The boy had been waiting at the Golf Course Metro Station for a while before jumping in front of the Blue Line metro, a senior official said.

noida metro, delhi metro, noida teen diesAdditional DCP Ashutosh Dwivedi said the incident was reported to the local Sector 39 police station around 4 pm. (file)

A 16-year-old boy died on Tuesday after he allegedly jumped in front of a metro train, police officials here said.

Additional DCP Ashutosh Dwivedi said the incident was reported to the local Sector 39 police station around 4 pm.

“The boy, a resident of Sector 36 Noida, was immediately taken to the district hospital and from there referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where he died during treatment,” Dwivedi said.

A friend of the deceased boy told police that he was upset over some issue and perhaps that led him to taking the extreme step, the officer said.

“However the friend could not confirm why the boy was stressed. The police are yet to talk to the boy’s parents in detail about it,” Dwivedi said.

Further investigation and legal proceedings in the case are underway, police said.

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 08:00 IST
