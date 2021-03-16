Techie’s suv stolen at gunpoint: ‘My wife and daughter were in the car when assailants took off with it’

A visit to a nearby market to buy vegetables became a nightmare for a techie’s family as their vehicle was stolen and the family held at gunpoint on Sunday evening. Nishant Dhanda (29), a resident of Omaxe Palm in Greater Noida, told The Indian Express that the accused entered his Maruti Brezza and drove off with his family before dropping them off a few metres ahead.

“It was around 7 pm. I went out with my wife and four-month-old daughter to the nearby market. I had stepped out to buy some things when I heard my wife shouting. I turned back to find that two people had entered my car. It was clear that their intention was to steal the car but I was very worried about my wife and child,” Nishant told The Indian Express.

He said the accused were carrying a gun which they pointed at his wife as they entered the car. As soon as Nishant saw what was happening, he dropped the packets and chased the vehicle on foot. He said the car’s doors had not been completely shut since the accused were in a hurry and Nishant could spot one of the accused’s leg hanging out of the rear door.

“I could sense that the car was in the first gear itself because they seemed to be racing away in a rush. After some distance, I had to give up because I could not catch it. Till that point, my wife and daughter were inside,” said Nishant, who works as an engineer in a private firm and has been residing in Omaxe for the past year and a half.

Inside the car, the accused allegedly told his wife that she would be shot if she made a noise. While one of the accused was in the driver’s seat, the other sat in the rear with the family. Nishant said he had left the keys in the ignition when he got out.

“Nearly 300 metres from the spot, the accused forced them out of the vehicle. Thankfully my wife did not receive any injuries; just some scratches on her legs. Anything could have happened,” he said.

Police have circulated information about the stolen Brezza to checkposts and border patrols. “The incident took place in Surajpur and we have obtained some vital clues. We are in the process of ascertaining the identity of the accused and the possible location of the vehicle. Through CCTV cameras, we are mapping the routes. We are confident that the accused will be apprehended soon. Several teams are working on the case,” said Harish Chander, DCP, Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Following the incident, four police personnel, including a chowki in-charge, were sent to police lines for alleged negligence of duty. The officials include sub-inspector Arun Verma, head constable Upendra Singh and beat officers Sahil Sultan and Akash.