Noida: Two days after techie found dead in hotel room, police question 3 friends

August 4, 2022 3:23:45 pm
Two days after a Noida techie was found dead in a hotel room and her parents alleged foul play, the Noida police said on Thursday that they are questioning three of her friends, while the search for a fourth friend is underway.
According to the Noida police, the woman was found dead in a hotel room situated in Sector 70, Noida, by the hotel staff and her parents on Tuesday noon. “When she did not open the door, they broke it open,” said Ankita Sharma, additional deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida.
The post-mortem report states that the techie, who worked in an IT company, died due to asphyxia as a result of ante-mortem hanging, police said.
According to police, the father of the deceased said she was raped, following which the Noida police registered an FIR under Sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code against four people. No arrests have been made yet, the police added.
“Three of the deceased’s friends are being questioned at the moment, while search for a fourth friend is underway,” Sharma said.
As per preliminary investigation, the CCTV footage of the area shows that the deceased had checked into the hotel alone, police said. All aspects of the incident, including CCTV footage from the area, WhatsApp chats and the post mortem report, are being investigated, the police added.
