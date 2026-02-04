Weeks after Noida techie’s death, authorities rush to implement safety quick fixes

Under significant pressure after a young software engineer drowned in a water-filled construction pit in Sector 150 last month, Noida Authority has initiated a series of quick-fixes on the ground – even as it claims to be working on a long-term overhaul of safety measures on the roads and at public places and construction sites in the city.

The steps taken over the past week include erecting 1.5-foot boundary walls along several open drains, and installing tin-sheet barricades around construction sites.

In Sector 35, tin sheets painted green and marked with red and yellow crosses have come up between the road and deep excavation at a sprawling construction site. (Express Photo: Gajendra Yadav) In Sector 35, tin sheets painted green and marked with red and yellow crosses have come up between the road and deep excavation at a sprawling construction site. (Express Photo: Gajendra Yadav)

27-year-old Yuvraj Mehta’s car fell into a pit full of water at an abandoned construction site not far from his home on the night of January 16. He died after allegedly screaming for help for nearly two hours as the vehicle sank slowly, with police and fire service personnel on the dark, unlit road being unable to locate and save him in the fog.