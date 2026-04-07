4 arrested in Noida for posing as ‘tech support agents’, duping foreigners

Police said they recovered four laptops, eight mobile phones, four microphone headsets and two routers from their possession. (Source: File/ Representational)

The Noida Cyber Crime Police on Tuesday arrested four men for allegedly defrauding foreign nationals by posing as “technical support agents” and instilling fear of hacking and data theft.

Police identified the accused as Mohammad Bilal (26), Dev Kapahi (25) and Kushagra Nimbekar (24) from Delhi as well as Abhishek Mukheja (27) from Rajasthan. All were arrested from Sector 76 in Noida.

Police said they recovered four laptops, eight mobile phones, four microphone headsets and two routers from their possession.

According to officers, the accused – highly educated men who spoke in foreign accent to gain the trust of victims – ran paid advertisements on social media platforms displaying toll-free numbers targeting users in the US and Europe. When the foreigners called these numbers after coming across the ads, the calls were routed to the accused through specialised calling software installed on their laptops.