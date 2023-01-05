Swiggy delivery executive dies after car hits, drags him for 500 metres in Noida

A 24-year-old delivery executive was killed after a car allegedly hit his bike and dragged him for 500 metres in Noida’s Sector 14, police said Thursday. The incident took place late at night on January 1 when the deceased, Kaushal Yadav, a resident of Etawa, was on duty.

Police said Yadav’s brother Amit had called him at 1 am on January 2 to know his whereabouts. The phone was picked up by a local who told Amit about Kaushal’s accident, the police said.

In a case similar to 20-year-old Anjali Singh’s accident, Yadav was also dragged on the road after the accident and the accused managed to flee, the police said. Kaushal was riding near the flyover when the accused allegedly hit his bike, dragged his body on the road and fled after the body fell from the car.

“We received information from a Delhi control room about the accident near Phase 1 area, Noida Sector 14A. The man had died on the spot. He was taken to the hospital. We have formed three teams to identify and nab the accused. Locals alleged the man was dragged for metres. We are looking into that,” a senior police officer said.

“The information about the accident came from a cab driver from Ola. We do not know this driver and how he was there. We are trying to trace him as well. CCTVs around the spot are being analysed and technical surveillance on the offending vehicle is being done to arrest the accused,” added the officer.

An FIR was registered on Amit’s complaint under sections of rash driving and causing death due to negligence.

“My cousin Kaushal works as a delivery agent with Swiggy. When I called him on January 1, an Ola cab driver picked up the phone and told me my brother was hit by an unknown vehicle that dragged him from the flyover to a nearby temple. I rushed to the spot and found my brother’s body lying near the temple…,” reads the FIR.