Noida: Supertech’s twin towers demolition fixed for August 21, says Noida Authority

Supertech’s twin towers in Noida will be demolished on August 21, with a cushion period that ends on August 28 the last date for completion of the demolition process keeping in mind the extension order granted by the Supreme Court on May 17, said Noida Authority officials.

Noida Authority held a meeting Tuesday with all stakeholders to finalise the demolition process of Supertech’s twin towers situated in Sector 93A.

“The meeting was led by Ritu Maheshwari, Chief Executive Officer Noida Authority. Praveen Kumar Regional Officer, Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board, as well as representatives of Noida Police, Fire Department, Central Building Research Institute (CBIR) and GAIL Ltd., were also present,” said Ishtiaq Ahmed, General Manager (Planning) Noida Authority.

Representatives of Supertech Ltd., Edifice Engineering, Emerald Court Owners Resident Welfare Associations, and ATS Village Apartments Owners Association were also present during the meeting.

Edifice Engineering, which has been entrusted with the demolition, shall identify the areas within 50 metres of the demolition site and submit information on the same to Resident Welfare Associations of Emerald Court Owners and ATS Village Apartments by June 8, said officials.

The company has also been instructed to submit a pre-demolition structural audit report of the identified areas to CBRI by June 30, officials said. Edifice Engineering will also submit a plan to the UP Pollution Control Board indicating how it will dispose off the demolition and construction waste by June 30, they added.

Edifice Engineering has carried out an insurance of Rs. 100 crore to cover any damage caused by the demolition. “The cover is to insure any collateral damage, in case a mishappening occurs during the demolition process,” said Ahmed. The insurance information has been sent to representatives of Emerald Court Owners Resident Welfare Associations, ATS Village Apartments Owners Association as well as GAIL Ltd, officials said.

A report on the vibration occurring due to the test blast will also be submitted by Edifice Engineering to GAIL Ltd. and CBRI by June 20, officials added.