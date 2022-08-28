scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

Still waiting for my refund’: For buyers in Supertech twin towers, demolition is cold comfort

“We… are committed to deliver to remaining homebuyers under the scheduled time frame. We assure all our home buyers that the order of the Supreme Court will not affect any other project,” Supertech said

As the towers came down at exactly 2.30 pm, after months of preparation, a plume of dust engulfed the area for 15 minutes.

The demolition of Supertech twin towers is cold comfort for those who bought homes in Apex and Ceyane, with some of them still waiting for compensation.

“I had originally invested in a property worth Rs 42 Lakh in the Ceyane tower, in 2010. When the structure was declared illegal, it was a blow to my entire family. Both the builders and the Noida Authority are responsible. If it was illegal, it should not have been approved in the first place… it just became a tower of corruption,” said real-estate businessman Punit Marwaha (53).

Marwaha said that based on the Supreme Court order that buyers were to receive a refund with 12.5% interest, he is owed a sum of over Rs 80 lakh. “For part of the value owed to me, I have been provided a plot in another one of Supertech’s properties. A sum of Rs 31.5 lakh is still pending… Seeing the tower come down was not pleasant, since my hard-earned money had been invested in it.”

Accountant Kshitij Verma (43), also a flat owner, agreed: “We took out a loan to get a property worth Rs 26 lakh in 2011 in Ceyane. We thought everything was legitimate and formalities were done. The stress of the matter took a toll on my father’s health. We are still waiting for the refund, since without it we cannot buy another property, and the whole time we have been paying interest.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Something about the CongressPremium
Something about the Congress
Chris Evert needs everyone to listenPremium
Chris Evert needs everyone to listen
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes backPremium
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes back
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of landPremium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Supertech had earlier said in a statement that they had not made deviation from the building plans, and had acted in accordance with the then building by-laws. They added that a Supreme Court order had found the building unsatisfactory on “technical grounds” and that they respected the apex court order.

“We… are committed to deliver to remaining homebuyers under the scheduled time frame. We assure all our home buyers that the order of the Supreme Court will not affect any other project,” the group said.

Another homebuyer, Bhola Nath Verma, was among the luckier ones: “We had paid a sum of about Rs 40 lakh for a flat in Ceyane in 2009. We have been paid back the money we are owed except for a balance of Rs 4 lakh.”

Advertisement

UK-based Shobhit Gupta (45) , who works in the retail industry, said, “We had taken a loan of Rs 50 lakh in 2009 to invest in a flat in the Apex tower. When the original order came, it was frustrating to see, since it was supposed to have been properly approved. We were offered an installment-based plan, but were not confident about it. So we opted to take another Supertech property in exchange for the one that we had bought.”

More from Delhi

Commenting on the demolition, he said, “In a way, there was also a sense of closure to the matter after the towers went down. But at the same time, we couldn’t get the flat which we wanted and had paid for. In the end, I think it’s a lesson for society that such a thing could happen, with norms being flouted.”

First published on: 28-08-2022 at 08:32:18 pm
Next Story

Sushmita Sen steps out with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, daughter Renee Sen, see all photos

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

If Congress cannot flourish with Gandhis, can it survive without them?

If Congress cannot flourish with Gandhis, can it survive without them?

Premium
What can one say to a three-year-old who died?
Bilkis Bano Case

What can one say to a three-year-old who died?

Will give Sonali Phogat death probe to CBI if needed: CM

Will give Sonali Phogat death probe to CBI if needed: CM

Should more Indian athletes be taking advantage of US colleges?

Should more Indian athletes be taking advantage of US colleges?

Yediyurappa at the wheel, steering talks on next Karnataka BJP chief

Yediyurappa at the wheel, steering talks on next Karnataka BJP chief

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash
Scene Stealer

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country
Sunday Read

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country

Premium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 28: Latest News
Advertisement