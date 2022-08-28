Watch: With thunderous blasts, Noida’s Supertech towers falls to earth

The Supertech twin towers in Noida were reduced to rubble on Sunday, ending a nine-year long legal battle. The nearly 100-metre-high structures — taller than Delhi’s iconic Qutub Minar (73 metres) – comprising of about 850 flats and located in Sector 93A near the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, were brought to the ground in seconds. It sent huge clouds of dust billowing in the air.
Watch | A resident in the neighbouring society shares their point of view, in a slow-motion video of the #SupertechTwinTowers demolition
Follow our blog for live updates:
The Supertech towers were demolished via a ‘controlled implosion’, it collapsed after explosives were strategically placed and detonated to ensure minimal damage to the surroundings. Over 3,700 kg of explosives were used in the implosion that brought down the building. According to Edifice Engineering, the company tasked with the demolition of the towers, there appears to be no damage to the residential towers located nearby. Water sprinklers and anti-smog guns are being used in the areas around the Supertech society to make the dust particles settle down. Around 5,000 residents of the adjacent Emerald Court and ATS Village societies vacated their homes for the day.
Supertech was granted permission by the Noida authority back in 2005 to build 14 towers with nine floors each, a shopping complex and a garden area. With the approval of Noida Authority, Supertech revised its project in 2009 to include twin high-rise buildings — Apex and Ceyane, earning the ire of Emerald Court Owners Residents Welfare Association (RWA), who moved to the Allahabad High Court in 2012, terming it as illegal construction. Two years later the High Court ruling in favour of the RWA ordered its demolition. After the Noida Authority and Supertech moved to the Supreme Court, the nine-year long legal battle ended up with the apex court ordering demolition of the illegally constructed towers.
#NoidaTowerDemolition | Here's a timelapse of Noida's Supertech twin towers demolition
Catch #LIVE updates here:
After the demolition of Supertech twin towers, mechanical sweeping machines, sanitation staff on their way to the demolition spot.
Follow our blog for live updates:
