What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of Supertech twin towers in 3 months

The team behind the Supertech demolition in Noida now has two key tasks ahead: disposing of 80,000 tonnes of debris, and analysing data from accelerometers, black boxes and other scales placed around the demolition site.

At the demolition site, 20 monitoring systems were set up by both Edifice Engineering, which handled the demolition, and Central Building Research Institute (CBRI). Utkarsh Mehta, partner at Edifice Engineering, said, “We have recovered a few (of these systems). The data has been collected. It will take us 1-2 weeks to recover all the systems and collate the data.”

Work to remove debris has been handed over to Ramky Group, with three months to complete the job. “We have been allotted 90 days to clear the debris. We are working with several authorities and the Residents Welfare Association (RWA). We spoke to the RWA as they have been suffering for a long time and will coordinate with them,” Mehta said.

“Ramky Group is overlooking the debris management plan. Initially, they were apprehensive looking at the quantum of debris but have now agreed. In total, the debris is 80,000 tonnes. Almost 50,000 tonnes from the total will be used for the basement and other reconstruction… There’s a lot of steel, concrete and other material which we will reuse. As a contractor, we never ask our client about the building’s violations. My job is to get things done. We had a rigorous site visit exercise. There are 45 years of experience (from Jet Demolition, the project partner) and our 15 years that have gone into this. We kept working till the last minute to check everything,” he said.

On August 24, Edifice Engineering had submitted a debris management plan before the Noida Authority according to which 36,000 cubic metres of debris would be generated as a result of the demolition. “Out of the 36,000 cubic metres, 23,133 cubic metres will settle in the basement of the two towers while the balance 12,867 will settle in the surrounding area in the building premises which will have to be removed. The debris falling in the basement is important to cover the same to prevent any accidents,” Mayur Mehta, project manager of the demolition at Edifice Engineering, had said.

Joe Brinkmann from Jet Demolition said Sunday’s demolition was perhaps the first to be carried out where nearby buildings were in such close proximity. “There are only a few buildings in the world that are 100 metres high. Also, there are other buildings in very close proximity. I don’t think it’s been done this way before,” he said.

Asked about the damage to the boundary wall of the adjacent housing complex, ATS Village, and the textile used to cover the structures getting torn, Jigar Chedda, a partner at Edifice Engineering, said, “The textile matter is torn because of winds. There’s minor damage. We are looking into it. One side of the ATS Village compound wall has been damaged, but it’s minor. There’s no rubble on the main road. We also checked the crack gauges on neighboring buildings; there’s not much change.”

On Thursday, after carrying out a site inspection and meeting with all stakeholders, Noida CEO Ritu Maheshwari had said that the debris generated will be processed at a construction and demolition waste management plant in a scientific manner.

A statement issued by the Authority on Friday had said that around 28,000 metric tonnes of construction and demolition waste will be sent to the processing plant situated in Sector 80 where it will be processed scientifically.

The cost of the project, however, has escalated, officials said. “We did a test blast and had a joint meeting with Joe (Brinkmann). He suggested more blast floors be added. The cost is around much more than what was expected,” Chedda said.

Mehta had earlier explained the difference between the implosion at Kerala’s Maradu Municipality, which Edifice carried out two-and-a-half years ago and the twin towers: “In Kerala, there was maximum 3-4 km of drilling and we did not blast a lot of floors. There, in an 18-storeyed building, we blasted only 5-6 floors. Here, in a 32storeyed building, we are blasting almost 18 floors. The quantum of drilling, the quantum of dismantling of internal and external brickworks, wrapping of the buildings, the process of charging the buildings with almost 3700-kg explosives, everything is more than what we undertook in Maradu, Kerala. The work that underwent in Maradu was around 20 per cent of what we have undertaken with the twin towers.”