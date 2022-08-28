scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

No deviation from building plan that adhered to 2009 laws: Supertech on twin towers construction

Supertech, however, respected the Supreme Court’s order to demolish the towers after it found the construction unsatisfactory on technical grounds and hence are committed to implement the same.

Supertech twin towers demolished.

Realty firm Supertech on Sunday claimed that plans for the twin towers, that were demolished on Sunday, were approved by the Noida authorities in 2009 and were strictly in accordance with the building bye laws that were in place at that time.

In a statement, the company said: “The Twin Towers Apex and Ceyane in Noida are a part of the Emerald Court Project at Sector 93A constructed on land allotted by Noida Authority. The building plans of the Project including the two towers were approved by the Noida Authority in 2009 which was strictly in accordance with the then prevailing Building Bye laws announced by the State Government. No deviation from the Building Plan was made and the Building was constructed after making full payment to the Authority.”

Noida Supertech Twin Towers Demolition

However, Supertech respected the Supreme Court’s order to demolish the towers after it found the construction unsatisfactory on technical grounds and hence are committed to implement the same, it said. “We have awarded the work of demolition to a world renowned agency, Edifice Engineering who have expertise in carrying out safe demolition of high-rise buildings.”

The nearly 100-metre-high structures – taller than Delhi’s iconic Qutub Minar (73 metres) – were brought to the ground in seconds. Minutes after the demolition, the nearby buildings appeared to be safe.

