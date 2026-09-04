16 years, Rs 50 lakh lost: How Supertech delays are costing homebuyers lakhs

Vinod Kumar’s daughter was a little girl when he booked their home in Greater Noida. She is 17 now, his son is in college — and Kumar, now 51, is still waiting for the flat.

He invested in Supertech’s Eco Village 2 in 2012 and made his final payment in 2015. More than a decade later, he is living in Delhi and paying rent while servicing the loan for a home that remains unfinished.

“I cannot begin to express my pain,” Kumar said. “We are living under so much stress that I’ve developed blood pressure and even start feeling dizzy sometimes.”

The delay feels even more cruel because his tower is close to completion. “In my tower, possession for just two floors is pending. If we get it, at least my rent will be saved,” he said. “Iss flat ne zindagi barbaad kardi hai (this flat has ruined my life).”