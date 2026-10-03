29-year-old falls to death from 43rd floor of Noida skyscraper

The Spira tower is Noida’s tallest building, part of Supertech’s Supernova project which is under construction on a plot adjacent to the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway close to the Okhla Bird Sanctuary station of Delhi Metro's Magenta Line. (Representational image generated using AI)

A 29-year-old man died allegedly by suicide after he fell from a balcony on the 43rd floor of the Supernova Spira skyscraper in Noida’s Sector 94 on Saturday (October 3), police said.

The deceased person has been identified as a resident of Gurgaon who had checked into the building for a short rental stay on Friday, Additional Commissioner of Police, Noida, Manisha Singh said.

The Spira tower is Noida’s tallest building, part of Supertech’s Supernova project which is under construction on a plot adjacent to the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway close to the Okhla Bird Sanctuary station of Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line.

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ACP Singh said police received a call regarding the incident around 11.30 am. A purported video of the incident shows people standing on the balcony, appearing to try to save the victim before he falls off.