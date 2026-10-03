29-year-old falls to death from 43rd floor of Noida skyscraper

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A 29-year-old man died allegedly by suicide after he fell from a balcony on the 43rd floor of the Supernova Spira skyscraper in Noida’s Sector 94 on Saturday (October 3), police said.
The deceased person has been identified as a resident of Gurgaon who had checked into the building for a short rental stay on Friday, Additional Commissioner of Police, Noida, Manisha Singh said.
The Spira tower is Noida’s tallest building, part of Supertech’s Supernova project which is under construction on a plot adjacent to the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway close to the Okhla Bird Sanctuary station of Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line.
ACP Singh said police received a call regarding the incident around 11.30 am. A purported video of the incident shows people standing on the balcony, appearing to try to save the victim before he falls off.
According to a police officer, a preliminary inquiry has found that the victim was under stress because of financial problems.
“He had been messaging his father for the past few days saying that he did not want to live anymore. He had not gone home for many days and had been staying at different places. He checked in alone into the short rental stay at the building, which is listed online, on Friday. We have informed the family,” the officer said.
The officer said the body has been sent for a post mortem examination, and a forensics team has inspected the scene and collected necessary evidence.
“Footage from CCTV cameras installed at the scene and in nearby areas is also being examined, and a detailed investigation is underway to examine all angles. People present in the vicinity at the time of the incident have told police that the deceased seemed to have been under mental stress,” the officer added.
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