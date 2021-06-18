Under financial strain due to Covid, man dies by suicide in Noida hotel

IThe body has been handed over to the family following a post-mortem. (Representational image)

A 32-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after inhaling nitrogen gas inside an Oyo Hotel in Noida on Thursday evening. Police said the victim, Rakesh Das, was stressed due to financial burdens incurred during the lockdown. Police also recovered a suicide note, wherein he described his reasons for taking the extreme step. The body has been handed over to the family following a post-mortem.

“We received information from staff in an Oyo Hotel at Noida’s Sector 12. One of the rooms had been locked from inside and no one was responding. When we broke the window, we found a man in an unconscious state. He was declared dead on arrival when we rushed him to the nearest hospital. It appears he inhaled nitrogen gas which led to his death. No case has been filed in connection with the death,” said an officer from the Sector 24 police station.

Police said the victim, in his suicide note, wrote he had lost a job in a private company as Covid hit. To sustain his family’s expenses, he had also borrowed Rs 5 lakh from someone, which he was unable to return, said police.

Das recently took up a job as a Zomato delivery person to make ends meet. His wife gave birth to a child a few weeks ago which also put a strain on his expenses, he claimed in the letter.

According to police, the victim had been searching for ways to die to on the internet. Das procured a nitrogen cylinder and decided to inhale the gas through a mask in order to end his life. After delivering food in a nearby area, on Thursday evening, the victim checked into a hotel with the apparatus and carried out the act, said police.