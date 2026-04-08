23-year-old student drowns in waterlogged pit in Noida’s Sector 94, three resuced

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A 23-year-old student drowned in a waterlogged pit in Noida’s Sector 94 on Wednesday evening, even as three of his friends were rescued, police said.
According to the police, the four students – enrolled at a private university in Noida – had gathered to celebrate the end of their examinations when the incident occurred.
Noida DCP Saad Miya Khan said the Sector 126 police station received information about a group of students suspected to have drowned in a pit. “Teams from the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force), SDRF (State Disaster Response Force), Fire department and local police rushed to the spot. While three of the students were rescued, one drowned,” he added.
Khan further said that the victim’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination and his family has been informed. “We are trying to ascertain what exactly happened and what led to the drowning,” the DCP said.
Officers said they are probing the nature and depth of the waterlogged pit and the circumstances surrounding the incident.
This is the second such case reported in Noida this year. In January, a 27-year-old Noida-based tech professional had drowned in a waterlogged pit in Sector 150 while he was on way home.
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