Noida: Staff at 2 mobile firms, media house test positive

The fresh set of cases include employees of two leading mobile manufacturing companies, Oppo and Vivo, and of Zee Media, based in Film City. (Express photo) The fresh set of cases include employees of two leading mobile manufacturing companies, Oppo and Vivo, and of Zee Media, based in Film City. (Express photo)

Noida reported its highest daily Covid-19 spike, with 31 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. This takes the total case count to 286. The fresh set of cases include employees of two leading mobile manufacturing companies, Oppo and Vivo, and of Zee Media, based in Film City.

At Zee Media in Sector 16 A, employees were tested following a positive case. As per officials, a 39-year-old employee, a resident of Laxmi Nagar, tested positive on May 15. Fifty-one persons who were in contact with him were tested at a lab in Delhi. Out of them, 15 employees who live in Gautam Budh Nagar and 13 from Delhi, Ghaziabad and Faridabad tested positive. The administration ordered sealing of the company premises for sanitisation.

Sudhir Chaudhary, Editor In Chief, Zee Media, said in a statement: “The global pandemic has now become a personal story for Zee Media. Last Friday, one of our colleagues tested positive for Covid-19. As a responsible organisation, we initiated mass testing of all those who could have been in direct or indirect contact with the said individual. So far, 28 of our (colleagues) tested positive. Fortunately, most of them are asymptomatic… We are following the best practices to break the cycle and contain the infection, in coordination with government and health authorities.”

In a statement, Gautam Budh Nagar DM Suhas L Y said: “Oppo Mobiles tested employees… 8 from Gautam Budh Nagar and a Ghaziabad resident are positive. The firm voluntarily closed operations… The area’s incident commander ordered sealing of specific areas of the premises; sanitisation is on. The patients are admitted to Sharda Hospital, most are asymptomatic.”

As per officials, Oppo Mobile India Pvt Limited tested 3,321 employees through a private lab out of which 1,572 results came negative while the rest are awaited. Oppo did not respond to calls and messages seeking a comment.

At Vivo, a leading Chinese mobile film, 2 third-party workers tested positive. “Two persons at the construction site in Sector 24, one of Vivo’s manufacturing plants, are positive. Construction had been outsourced to a third party and the particular individuals are not on the firm’s payroll. At Vivo India, health and safety of our employees… is of paramount importance. No employee has tested positive till date,” said a company spokesperson.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.