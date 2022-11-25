scorecardresearch
Brawl breaks out at Noida society, residents hurl flowerpots

A brawl had previously taken place in October involving guards of the society as well regarding the same issue.

This is the second time in two months that violence has been reported in Noida's Hyde Park society.

Violence has broken out once again in Noida’s Hyde Park society over an issue linked to the legitimacy of the Apartment Members Association.

A brawl had previously taken place in October involving guards of the society as well regarding the same issue. Two women had sustained injuries in the previous incident.

Purported videos of Wednesday’s incident circulating on social media appear to show two groups of residents in a scuffle.

In a complaint filed at the Sector 113 police station, society resident Tarun Bhardwaj alleged: “I was watching TV with my children on Wednesday at around 10:30 pm. Then (four residents)… came to my house… (One of them) began abusing me and my wife… my children started crying. When my neighbours came to save me, they (the four men) began to throw flowerpots…”

Noida police said in a statement on Twitter, “Based on a complaint, an FIR has been registered at the Sector 113 police station and investigation and necessary action is being taken. No one has been injured.”

Police said a case has been registered against the four residents under IPC sections 452 (house trespass after preparation for hurt), 323 (voluntary hurt), 504 (insult to breach the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 427 (mischief causing damage of over Rs 50).

First published on: 25-11-2022 at 09:30:53 pm
