Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Noida society residents seek removal of Shrikant Tyagi from district

The complaint states that incidents of "goondaism and anti-social activities involving Shrikant Tyagi in the society" have repeatedly broken peace and intimidated residents.

Shrikant Tyagi, accused of assaulting a woman, was arrested earlier this month. (Photo: PTI)

Residents of Grand Omaxe society in Noida’s Sector 93B have filed a complaint before the district magistrate seeking initiation of proceedings under the provisions of the UP Goondas Act against Shrikant Tyagi and asking him to not be allowed in the district.

On August 9, Tyagi was arrested by the Noida police for allegedly abusing and assaulting a woman during an argument about encroachment in the common area of the society.

The complaint states that incidents of “goondaism and anti-social activities involving Shrikant Tyagi in the society” have repeatedly broken peace and intimidated residents. These incidents include instances of threats of causing grievous hurt and abusive behaviour towards administrative staff and security on the issue of non-payment of dues, it said.

There has been a ‘public display of goondaism’ by Tyagi as he employed bouncers while using common facilities in the society as well as the August 5 incident where Tyagi allegedly made “casteist, abusive and threatening remarks against a woman resident” with respect to planting hedges and encroaching in the common area of the society among others, added the complaint.

The residents have requested the district magistrate to take cognizance of the complaint and issue necessary directions/orders under the provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Control of Goondas Act, 1970.

“Mr Srikant to remove himself outside the area within the limits of your jurisdiction or such area and any district or district or any part thereof, contiguous thereto, by such route, if any, and within such time as may be specified in the order and to desist from entering the said area or areas and such contiguous district or districts or part thereof…until the expiry of such period and at least, till all cases pending against him are disposed of by the Court of Law.”

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 10:41:26 am
Jamia students study traditional water bodies in Delhi, suggest rejuvenation plans

