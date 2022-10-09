Scuffle at Noida society between security guard, food delivery agent; both detained

A security guard and a food delivery agent were detained by police after they allegedly got into a scuffle at the gates of residential society Gardenia Glory in Noida’s Sector 46 over the latter’s entry.

Footage of the event on social media shows the two quarrelling as bystanders attempt to separate them, but the fight escalates, and the duo are seen hitting each other with sticks, resulting in one falling unconscious.

According to ACP Rajneesh, “In most Noida societies, delivery drivers have to check at the gate first, and that is when the fight broke out. Both parties have been detained under CrPC sections 151 (arrest to prevent cognisable offence) 107 (security to keep the peace) 116 (inquiry as to truth of information) and produced before an Executive Magistrate by police of the Sector 39 thana. Both men are residents of Sadarpur in Noida. Neither of them was badly injured.”

This comes in the wake of another Noida brawl over entry into society, where three women, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, assaulted guards in Sector 121’s Ajnara Homes Society, after they were stopped because of the lack of a sticker on their car.